IT Support/Systems Administrator

Purpose of the Job

The IT Support and Systems Administrator will be responsible for providing first line and second line support to our staff nationally. The successful incumbents will be responsible for resolving support requests to meet users & business satisfaction, and service delivery in a forward-thinking and fast paced environment.

Duties

Ensure Backups are configured and setup according to backup policies and DR plans, monitor daily, correct and fix if not running correctly (Daily back up logs, rectification of errors or problems).

Maintain and support all aspects of the company’s computer and network infrastructure.

Monitor data-centre health using existing management tools, and respond to hardware issues as they arise; help build, test, and maintain new servers when needed.

Manage upgrades and installations of hardware and software.

Collaborate with vendor support contact to resolve all issues for workstation equipment and software and coordinate with various teams to implement effective security measures and assist in maintaining all information securely.

(Management of Antivirus, Network Infrastructure, Servers, Security, Hosted email Services and Vendor Management).

Perform server administration tasks (e.g.: user/group, security permissions, group policies, print services); research event-log warnings and errors; and monitor resources to ensure that systems architecture components work together seamlessly.

Assist service providers with management VoIP and CCTV systems.

Provide management with weekly/monthly backup reports and testing of back up’s data integrity.

Ensure key user documents are backed up correctly.

Housekeeping of the server room and keep up to date on server maintenance.

Ensure data base of usable computers is kept up to date.

Assist the help desk and other teams with troubleshooting to identify root cause, and provide technical support when needed.

Implementing IT maintenance policies and procedures.

Attend to all IT queries and any other ad-hoc queries.

The following requirements constitute the core competencies (essential requirements) of the position:



Computer and Technical/Mechanical ability

Knowledge – Minimum computer literacy and technical knowledge needed to perform the job successfully.

Knowledge of standard PC software and network Protocols.

Knowledge of PC/Server/Printer hardware, installation or upgrading of equipment and correct configuration of network cards.

Knowledge of Windows networking concepts, e.g. Domain security model, login scripts and able to debug and resolve connectivity issues.

Knowledge of Network infrastructure, cabling types and devices, e.g. hubs, switches, fibre optic cable and transceivers.

Understand concept of routers, NTU’s and their roles.

Administration of Windows servers, creation and management of users and GPO’s

Familiar with PC software, installation of Microsoft Office Suite, and other software packages.

Knowledge of network and shared printing services

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows server Administration (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP)

Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange Administration [Phone Number Removed]; & later).

Knowledge of VMware Server virtualisation

Knowledge of Veeam Backup and Replication

Education & Experience Requirements:



Matric / Grade 12,

A+, N+

Information Technology certificate, related diploma or degree, MCSE or equivalent Advantageous

Microsoft D365 Cloud Support, Associate or related Certification.

Minimum of 1 years’ support or systems administration experience.

Minimum of 2 years’ user support experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Outstanding interpersonal relationship building skills.

Solid troubleshooting skills and the ability to work independently.

Knowledge of Linux systems administration

Understanding of databases (Oracle,SQL)

Code 8 drivers License.

Desired Skills:

Hardware Management

Linux

Network Administration

Oracle

Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne

Server Administration

SQL

