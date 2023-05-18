Java Developer Senior

- Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Source Code:
- Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language.
- Produce source code by applying the DHS technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub processes.
- Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.
- Consult with BA and Architect on technical issues encountered.
- Document logic and comments inside code.
- Document Database structure changes and rule changes.
- Produce or update the configuration files.
- Conduct Unit Testing:
- Conduct unit testing, and fix any defects found.
- Review error logs and provide BA with updates on fixes found in testing.
- Consult and assist the BA in reviewing defects found in testing.
- During Test Standby duties, handle any defects as raised in the testing process.
- Release the source code with zero [URL Removed] Relationship Management and Networking:
- Ensuring alignment to business requirements, and building trust with clients by displaying managerial competence.
- Understanding business requirements, business systems and process context, impact and risks.
- Participating in client forums, MANCO, EXCO, planning/strategy sessions, reporting
- Acting as Consultant to the internal client
- Interfacing to other teams where required
- Interfacing to external clients, vendorsDelivery and Support of Applications:
- Management of activities within the SDLC (process owner)
- Participating and enabling the business Prioritisation process
- Scheduling and prioritisation of tasks and resources
- Coordinate: Build, Test, Deliver, Fix, Change Requests
- Capacity management: delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team membersTechnical Capacity, Quality and Standards:
- Ensures that the technical Application capacity exists for a particular set of systems (e.g. CRM)
- Understanding business’ future requirements
- Preventing technical issues from arising by proactive management
- Produce and enable a Capacity Plan for the Application
- Ensuring adherence to Quality, Standards, SLA adherence, adherence to PM and SDLC standards
Desired Skills:
- SDLC. Unit Testing. Database structure design. Technical Change Control.
- SOAP
- XML
- XSLT
- Web Services experience
- JSP
- html
- Struts experience
- EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience
- Java EE 5 & 6 experience
- Java
- SQL
- Oracle
- WebLogic
- C
- Hibernate
- Spring Framewor
About The Employer:
– Personal Attributes and Skills Competencies:
– Drives Results
– Values Driven
– Optimistic
– Learns on the Fly
– Resilient
– Instils Trust
– People Savvy
– Drives Results
– Problem Solver Technical Skills:
– SDLC. Unit Testing. Database structure design. Technical Change Control.
– Java, SQL, Oracle, WebLogic, C, XML, Hibernate, Spring Framework
– Business Writing,
– Software development within SDLC.
– Data Modelling
– SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
– Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge
– JSP, html, Struts experience
– Java Batch Scheduling (eg. Flux, Quartz) experience
– Java EE 5 & 6 experience
– EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience Behavioural Skills:
– Passionate about technology and development.
– Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
– Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.
– Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
– Qualification:
– Matric with English and Maths
– BSc Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification
– Formal Java Qualification (Advantageous)
– Experience:
– A minimum of 3 years Java systems development experience
– Java EE knowledge and experience