Java Developer Senior – Gauteng Johannesburg

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Source Code:

Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language.

Produce source code by applying the DHS technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub processes.

Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.

Consult with BA and Architect on technical issues encountered.

Document logic and comments inside code.

Document Database structure changes and rule changes.

Produce or update the configuration files.

Conduct Unit Testing:

Conduct unit testing, and fix any defects found.

Review error logs and provide BA with updates on fixes found in testing.

Consult and assist the BA in reviewing defects found in testing.

During Test Standby duties, handle any defects as raised in the testing process.

Release the source code with zero [URL Removed] Relationship Management and Networking:

Ensuring alignment to business requirements, and building trust with clients by displaying managerial competence.

Understanding business requirements, business systems and process context, impact and risks.

Participating in client forums, MANCO, EXCO, planning/strategy sessions, reporting

Acting as Consultant to the internal client

Interfacing to other teams where required

Interfacing to external clients, vendorsDelivery and Support of Applications:

Management of activities within the SDLC (process owner)

Participating and enabling the business Prioritisation process

Scheduling and prioritisation of tasks and resources

Coordinate: Build, Test, Deliver, Fix, Change Requests

Capacity management: delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team membersTechnical Capacity, Quality and Standards:

Ensures that the technical Application capacity exists for a particular set of systems (e.g. CRM)

Understanding business’ future requirements

Preventing technical issues from arising by proactive management

Produce and enable a Capacity Plan for the Application

Ensuring adherence to Quality, Standards, SLA adherence, adherence to PM and SDLC standards

Desired Skills:

SDLC. Unit Testing. Database structure design. Technical Change Control.

SOAP

XML

XSLT

Web Services experience

JSP

html

Struts experience

EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience

Java EE 5 & 6 experience

Java

SQL

Oracle

WebLogic

C

Hibernate

Spring Framewor

About The Employer:

– Personal Attributes and Skills Competencies:

– Drives Results

– Values Driven

– Optimistic

– Learns on the Fly

– Resilient

– Instils Trust

– People Savvy

– Problem Solver Technical Skills:

– SDLC. Unit Testing. Database structure design. Technical Change Control.

– Java, SQL, Oracle, WebLogic, C, XML, Hibernate, Spring Framework

– Business Writing,

– Software development within SDLC.

– Data Modelling

– SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

– Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge

– JSP, html, Struts experience

– Java Batch Scheduling (eg. Flux, Quartz) experience

– Java EE 5 & 6 experience

– EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience Behavioural Skills:

– Passionate about technology and development.

– Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

– Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.

– Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

– Qualification:

– Matric with English and Maths

– BSc Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

– Formal Java Qualification (Advantageous)

– Experience:

– A minimum of 3 years Java systems development experience

– Java EE knowledge and experience

