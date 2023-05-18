Junior Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The Junior Business Analyst role is an exciting opportunity for individuals interested in contributing to the growth of a fast-paced, innovative telco/VoIP provider for small businesses in the UK. As a Junior Business Analyst, you will help shape the future of products and services by conducting research, analyzing data, and presenting insights to the team. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement and drive strategic initiatives. To succeed, you should have a bachelor’s degree in business, Computer Science, or related field, possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and stay up to date with industry trends.

DUTIES:

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather and document requirements for new features and enhancements.

Assisting in the creation of user stories, wireframes, and process flows.

Analysing data to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Conducting market research and competitive analysis to support product development.

Supporting product team in prioritizing, tracking, and communicating progress on projects.

Participating in sprint planning, review, and retrospective meetings.

Assisting in the creation of product documentation, training materials, and release notes.

Continuously learning about the latest trends and technologies to drive innovation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or related field

Basic understanding of Agile methodologies and product development processes

Familiarity with product analytics and research tools

Prior experience in a technical or business-related role

Passion for technology and eagerness to learn.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Attention to detail and strong organisational skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position