Mid C#.Net Developer (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of Mid C#.Net Developer is sought by a young and vibrant Digital Innovation and Business Application Solutions company to fill a Contract role. The ideal candidate for this position is a hands-on professional who will be responsible for support and maintenance of new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#. The candidate must be willing to work in a challenging, high pressure working environment and willing to put in overtime. You will preferably require a suitable IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5 years relevant work experience including proficiency in C#, .Net Core, SQL Server, OO Architecture, AngularJS, ReactJS, HTML5, CSS3, LINQ, Entity Framework, etc. You must have your own internet and laptop.

DUTIES:

Understand project requirements from the Project Manager and be able to produce requested outcome independent of your manager.

Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code.

Design and build databases.

Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.

Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments.

Learn how to teach, up-skill and develop junior developers when need arises.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant IT Degree/Diploma or other tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ relevant work experience.

C# and MS SQL Server.

.NET Core.

OO Architecture.

JavaScript libraries and frameworks (Angular and/or React).

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and industry front-end technologies.

Experience of working with databases.

LINQ and Entity Framework.

Source Control / GIT.

Unit Testing.

Advantageous –

ASP.Net MVC.

Work with design patterns.

Good understanding of N-Tier Development.

Experience with Web API/RESTful Services.

Basic SharePoint knowledge.

SOA Architecture.

Test-Driven Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT Support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.

Able to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.

Can work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

Work hard, play hard positive attitude.

Great problem-solving skills.

Able to take constructive feedback.

A go-getter who always strives to deliver the best possible results.

Have great work ethic and be prepared to go the extra mile – a real team player.

Confident with a drive to succeed.

Great action and detail orientation.

Creative, innovative and uses initiative.

Strategic thinking and critical judgment.

Good ethics around time management.

Comprehensive understanding and passion of current and emerging digital and software development technologies is essential.

Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem solving and decision-making.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position