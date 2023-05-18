Oracle DB Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Position is based in Kuilsriver and the role is 100% onsite.

They are looking for an ideal candidate who has 2 – 3 years experience with oracle skills, however eventually the Developer would move to Microsoft stack.

The client’s skill set for the e-Core Team Developer are as below:

1. Oracle DB

a. SQL Developer

b. DBeaver

c. Oracle Forms 10g / 12c

2. Linux

3. Delphi

4. Postman

5. Postgres

Desired Skills:

Delphi

Linux

Oracle DB

postgreSQL

Postman

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client has the largest retail store footprint in Southern Africa. More than 100 years ago, they quickly built a reputation of giving South Africans the right products, at the right price, and at their convenience.

