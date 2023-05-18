Oracle DB Software Developer

Position is based in Kuilsriver and the role is 100% onsite.
They are looking for an ideal candidate who has 2 – 3 years experience with oracle skills, however eventually the Developer would move to Microsoft stack.
The client’s skill set for the e-Core Team Developer are as below:
1. Oracle DB
a. SQL Developer
b. DBeaver
c. Oracle Forms 10g / 12c
2. Linux
3. Delphi
4. Postman
5. Postgres
Desired Skills:
- Delphi
- Linux
- Oracle DB
- postgreSQL
- Postman
- SQL
About The Employer:
Our client has the largest retail store footprint in Southern Africa. More than 100 years ago, they quickly built a reputation of giving South Africans the right products, at the right price, and at their convenience.