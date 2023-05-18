Project Manager

Experienced project manager for employment in Centurion. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years integration programmer experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Design a journey with the customer

Collect the customer expectations

Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company

Report and address risks and issues with actions

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Integration program

