Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Experienced project manager for employment in Centurion. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years integration programmer experience will be considered.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Design a journey with the customer
- Collect the customer expectations
- Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company
- Report and address risks and issues with actions
Desired Skills:
- Integration program