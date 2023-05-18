SAP BW Developer (Principle) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 18, 2023

My client is seeking a Principle SAP BI/BW Consultant for the banking industry. This is a 6 month initial contract with 12 – 18 month renewal.

Skills Required:

  • years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must
  • 8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x
  • 8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development
  • Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.
  • Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O
  • Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA
  • Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards
  • Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
  • Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting
  • Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
  • Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO
  • Experience in LSA++ Methodology
  • Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
  • Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and
  • transformations
  • Experience of developing reports using BW query
  • Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors
  • Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies

  • Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)

  • Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets

  • Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
  • Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model
  • Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations
  • Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential

Background and experience required:

  • Experience with BW administrator Workbench; BW Info Objects, ODS, Info Cubes, Info Packages, Info Sources, Design complex, customs BW solutions translating complex requirements in an optimal BW design
  • Planning and organizational skills, including ability to engage with multiple development projects concurrently and working to tight deadlines.
  • Proven expertise in HANA architecture/design and data modelling
  • Experience in the development, implementation, and management of a Business Intelligence Architecture strategy and roadmap
  • Deep and broad exposure and understanding of SAP Business Warehouse concepts
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision software such as Web Intelligence, Universes, Crystal Reports, and BOBJ server.
  • Advanced skill in the development of Business Objects Web Intelligence reports and Dashboards.
  • Good understanding of data modelling and complex database schema.
  • Thorough understanding of the principles of computer systems validation, SDLC methodologies and testing best practice.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills ensuring the ability to interact with the business, peers and vendors in a professional manner.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Experience in the following
  • Many integrating apps(Hyperion)
  • ETL, Backend, Reporting
  • Hana 7.4 upgrade
  • ABAP, Hana optimization
  • Dataflow, cube optimization
  • BW modeler (future Hana Modeler) tool, open ODS view
  • standard/custom extractor
  • SAP PI integration platform

Don’t waste time, apply now 🙂

