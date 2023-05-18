SAP BW Developer (Principle) – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking a Principle SAP BI/BW Consultant for the banking industry. This is a 6 month initial contract with 12 – 18 month renewal.

Skills Required:

years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must

8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x

8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development

Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.

Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O

Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA

Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards

Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable

Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting

Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP

Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO

Experience in LSA++ Methodology

Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors

Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and

transformations

Experience of developing reports using BW query

Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors

Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies

Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)

Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets

Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs

Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model

Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations

Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential

Background and experience required:

Experience with BW administrator Workbench; BW Info Objects, ODS, Info Cubes, Info Packages, Info Sources, Design complex, customs BW solutions translating complex requirements in an optimal BW design

Planning and organizational skills, including ability to engage with multiple development projects concurrently and working to tight deadlines.

Proven expertise in HANA architecture/design and data modelling

Experience in the development, implementation, and management of a Business Intelligence Architecture strategy and roadmap

Deep and broad exposure and understanding of SAP Business Warehouse concepts

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision software such as Web Intelligence, Universes, Crystal Reports, and BOBJ server.

Advanced skill in the development of Business Objects Web Intelligence reports and Dashboards.

Good understanding of data modelling and complex database schema.

Thorough understanding of the principles of computer systems validation, SDLC methodologies and testing best practice.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills ensuring the ability to interact with the business, peers and vendors in a professional manner.

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Experience in the following

Many integrating apps(Hyperion)

ETL, Backend, Reporting

Hana 7.4 upgrade

ABAP, Hana optimization

Dataflow, cube optimization

BW modeler (future Hana Modeler) tool, open ODS view

standard/custom extractor

SAP PI integration platform

