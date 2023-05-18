SAP BW Developer (Principle)

My client is seeking a Principle SAP BI/BW Consultant for the banking industry. This is a 6 month initial contract with 12 – 18 month renewal.
Skills Required:
- years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must
- 8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x
- 8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development
- Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.
- Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O
- Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA
- Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards
- Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
- Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting
- Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
- Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO
- Experience in LSA++ Methodology
- Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
- Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and
- transformations
- Experience of developing reports using BW query
- Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors
- Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies
-
Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)
-
Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets
- Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
- Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model
- Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations
- Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential
Background and experience required:
- Experience with BW administrator Workbench; BW Info Objects, ODS, Info Cubes, Info Packages, Info Sources, Design complex, customs BW solutions translating complex requirements in an optimal BW design
- Planning and organizational skills, including ability to engage with multiple development projects concurrently and working to tight deadlines.
- Proven expertise in HANA architecture/design and data modelling
- Experience in the development, implementation, and management of a Business Intelligence Architecture strategy and roadmap
- Deep and broad exposure and understanding of SAP Business Warehouse concepts
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision software such as Web Intelligence, Universes, Crystal Reports, and BOBJ server.
- Advanced skill in the development of Business Objects Web Intelligence reports and Dashboards.
- Good understanding of data modelling and complex database schema.
- Thorough understanding of the principles of computer systems validation, SDLC methodologies and testing best practice.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills ensuring the ability to interact with the business, peers and vendors in a professional manner.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Experience in the following
- Many integrating apps(Hyperion)
- ETL, Backend, Reporting
- Hana 7.4 upgrade
- ABAP, Hana optimization
- Dataflow, cube optimization
- BW modeler (future Hana Modeler) tool, open ODS view
- standard/custom extractor
- SAP PI integration platform
Don’t waste time, apply now 🙂
Desired Skills:
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- Stories
- Dashboards
- Analytic Designer
- Lumira
- Crystal
- WEBI
- Sap Bw
- ODP
- Advanced DSO
- LSA++ Methodology
- SAP extractors
- ABAP Code for BW
- HANA and BW 4 HANA
- ITIL
- Agile
- Waterfall
- CDS
- OData