SAS Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAS Develoepr to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Skills:
- Base SAS 9.4 M6
- SAS Visual Analytics
- SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed
- SAS Visual Statistics
- SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle
- SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata
- SAS Enterprise Guide
- SAS Enterprise Miner Server
- SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client
- SAS Metadata Server
- SQL Skills
The following will be an added advantage:
- Oracle PL/SQL.
- Oracle Apex skills.
Competencies:
- analytical skills.
- building trust.
- service orientation.
- decision making.
- verbal and written communication.
- time and work management.
- problem solving and analysis.
- contribute to team success.
- solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and
- Motivated self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
- a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
The following will be an added advantage.
- a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9
- SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9
Key deliverables:
Producing the following artefacts:
- Timeline documents
- Technical solution document
- Unit testing document
- Maintenance Manual
- Deployment documents
- Release Notes
- Change Request documentation
- Working ICT solution
Desired Skills:
- SAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree