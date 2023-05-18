SAS Developer

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAS Develoepr to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Skills:

Base SAS 9.4 M6

SAS Visual Analytics

SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed

SAS Visual Statistics

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata

SAS Enterprise Guide

SAS Enterprise Miner Server

SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client

SAS Metadata Server

SQL Skills

The following will be an added advantage:

Oracle PL/SQL.

Oracle Apex skills.

Competencies:

analytical skills.

building trust.

service orientation.

decision making.

verbal and written communication.

time and work management.

problem solving and analysis.

contribute to team success.

solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and

Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

The following will be an added advantage.

a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9

SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9

Key deliverables:

Producing the following artefacts:

Timeline documents

Technical solution document

Unit testing document

Maintenance Manual

Deployment documents

Release Notes

Change Request documentation

Working ICT solution

Desired Skills:

SAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

