SAS Developer

May 18, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAS Develoepr to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Skills:

  • Base SAS 9.4 M6
  • SAS Visual Analytics
  • SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed
  • SAS Visual Statistics
  • SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle
  • SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata
  • SAS Enterprise Guide
  • SAS Enterprise Miner Server
  • SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client
  • SAS Metadata Server
  • SQL Skills

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Oracle PL/SQL.
  • Oracle Apex skills.

Competencies:

  • analytical skills.
  • building trust.
  • service orientation.
  • decision making.
  • verbal and written communication.
  • time and work management.
  • problem solving and analysis.
  • contribute to team success.
  • solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and
  • Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

The following will be an added advantage.

  • a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
  • SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9
  • SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9

Key deliverables:
Producing the following artefacts:

  • Timeline documents
  • Technical solution document
  • Unit testing document
  • Maintenance Manual
  • Deployment documents
  • Release Notes
  • Change Request documentation
  • Working ICT solution

Desired Skills:

  • SAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position