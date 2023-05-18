Scrum Master at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Somerset West

A vibrant, fast-paced & growing provider of cutting-edge FinTech software solutions for the Property sector seeks the expertise of a Scrum Master whose responsibilities will include ensuring that development teams follow scrum framework values and agile practices as adapted by the company. You must have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a relevant field preferred, a Certified Scrum Master will be a benefit, and 2 – 3 years of experience as a scrum master or similar role.

Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage and deliver solutions.

Training, mentoring, and supporting scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.

Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.

Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.

Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.

Planning and organising demos and product/system testing.

Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.

Tracking project processes, deliverables, and financials.

Preparing and presenting status reports to stakeholders.

A Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a relevant field preferred.

Certified Scrum Master will be a benefit.

2 – 3 years of experience as a scrum master or similar role.

Experience in the property management industry will be a benefit.

Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.

Leadership and Management experience.

Excellent people and project management skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

