Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

If you’re looking for more excitement in your day-to-day, then this opportunity with an industry leading gaming and betting company could be for you. This impressive organisation that is shaking up the betting and gaming world is on the lookout for a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer to join their team.

Working in a flexible, blended work environment, you will have the opportunity to showcase your skills in an exciting environment alongside an all-star team of enthusiastic professionals who are passionate about what they do. With so many cool projects in the works, there’s always something to get you excited about.

If you’re keen to take your career to the next level, and you fit the profile below, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need:

SQL

T-SQL

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Power BI

Data warehousing

Agile methodology (SCRUM)

Are You Qualified?

5+ years’ experience in a business intelligence environment

5+ years’ experience SSRS (creating SQL reports, authorising OLAP cubes, and writing MDX)

Relevant Diploma/Degree (Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57099 which is a Permanent position based in Bryanston, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

