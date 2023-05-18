Senior Software Developer – PTA

To be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining scalable software solutions. Required to work closely with development teams and product managers to conceptualize and implement innovative software solutions that meet the needs of the organization and customers. Able to take control of both front-end and back-end development and responsible for the full-stack of development principles.

Software Solution Development

• Collaborate with development teams and product managers to conceptualize software solutions that meet business requirements and objectives.

• Design and implement client-side and server-side architecture to ensure the scalability, performance, and reliability of software applications.

• Develop clean, efficient, and functional code using technologies such as Angular, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, and Golang.

User Interface Development:

• Design and develop user interfaces using Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, and Flutter to create visually appealing and user-friendly experiences.

• Ensure mobile responsiveness and cross-platform compatibility of applications developed with Flutter for both Android and iOS.

Database & Application Management:

• Develop and manage databases and applications to ensure their optimal performance and functionality.

• Write effective APIs to facilitate data exchange and integration between different software systems.

Testing and Maintenance:

• Test software applications to identify and fix bugs, coding issues, and other technical problems.

• Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software as needed to ensure its ongoing performance and compatibility with evolving technologies.

Security and Data Protection:

• Implement security and data protection measures to safeguard sensitive information within software applications

Documentation and Collaboration:

• Create comprehensive technical documentation to facilitate understanding, maintenance, and future development of software systems.

• Collaborate with data scientists and analysts to enhance the functionality and performance of software applications through data-driven insights.

• Work with business analysts to align functional and non-functional requirements and ensure that software solutions meet stakeholder expectations.

API Development:

• Design and build robust and effective APIs to facilitate data exchange and integration between different software systems.

• Implement RESTful or GraphQL APIs using appropriate technologies and frameworks.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Matric and BSc degree in Computer Science, software engineering or related.

6+ years’ experience working as a Full Stack Developer or similar role with expertise in Angular, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, MS SQL, and Golang.

Valid Code 8 Driver’s License and own reliable transport essential.

Must be well presented and professional.

Knowledge:

Strong understanding of front-end and back-end development principles and best practices.

Familiarity with RESTful or GraphQL APIs and their implementation.

Knowledge and experience with testing frameworks and methodologies.

System design and architecture

Skills/ Attitude:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

Attention to detail and commitment to writing clean, maintainable code.

Excellent time management and prioritisation skills.

Leadership and mentoring skills.

Attention to detail and analytical.

Strong work ethic/ reliable

Ability to work as part of a team or independently.

Solution driver/ problem solver with a mindset for continuous learning.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

BSc Degree in Computer Science

6 yrs exp

