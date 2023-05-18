Software Developer C#.NET

May 18, 2023

Intermediate software developer requirements:
Skills and experience required:

  • Must have at least 3+ years .NET development experience
  • Must have Solid C# development experience
  • Must have Experience using C# 4+
  • Must have ASP.NET coding experience
  • Must have Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • Must have HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Must have Angular Typescript experience
  • Must be Domain driven design, MVC, or Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rest services
  • Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C++
  • SQL
  • NET
  • Asp.Net
  • ANGULA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client who is predominantly in the insurance sector is looking for a Software Developer with Solid C# development experience, ASP.NET coding experience & at least 4+ years using C#. Suitable candidates will be based in Johannesburg as you will be required to write a test in PERSONAL or must be willing to travel for the tes at the clients premises.

