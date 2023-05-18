Software Tester – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsibilities

Working in a fast-paced agile team, managing many threads at once

Define testing scope, identifying what to cover and coming up with appropriate test ideas by using a variety of testing techniques

Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios

Executing tests on software usability

Analyzing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability

Preparing feedback reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of areas of improvement

Provide feedback on improvements to user experience

Experience and Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent, or extensive experience in software testing

Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process

Technical Requirements :

Experience in Selenium or Playwrite

Ability to read code

UI Testing where no automated tests are available

Azure DevOps

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Blazor

About The Employer:

A global fright forwarding company is looking for a Software Tester to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.

