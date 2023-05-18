Specialist Analyst at South32 – Northern Cape Hotazel

POSITION SYNOPSIS:

You will be responsible to manage the Condition Monitoring department and assisting Plant- and Fleet Maintenance Execution Teams, to ensure safe and effective execution of breakdown, unplanned and planned maintenance work.

REQUIREMENTS:

Serious contenders will have to have Grade 12 with mathematics and science with N3 Technical Certificate and a valid Trade Test together with a minimum of 4 years relevant experience on mechanical- and electrical

management and condition monitoring processes on fix plants and mobile equipment;

Knowledge of AMS Suite Machinery Health Manager is essential;

Minimum Level 2 Vibration Analysis training is essential;

SAP software knowledge will be essential.

CORE ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Ensuring maximum equipment availability, reliability, and operational stability.

Assist with Root Cause Analysis (RCAs) on Fix Plant and Mobile Equipment defects and inefficiencies.

Do analysis of vibration-, thermography-, ultrasonic, non-destructive testing and tribology data gathered.

Compile analysis reports based on data collected through applied condition monitoring practices (vibration, thermography, ultrasonic, tribology and non-destructive testing).

Create notifications on all deviations found on SAP and discuss with relevant clients.

Do laser alignment and balancing on all equipment as required.

Compile a monthly report on planned vs. actual work.

Assist with data for warranty assessments.

Assist PMO with Factory Accepting Tests and inspections on refurbished- and new components.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Analysing

Data Analysis

trade

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Travel Allowance

Housing Allowance

