Technical Support Advisor: Theory

Our client in the solar/renewable energy industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Support Advisor at their organization

Location: Randburg, Gauteng

Job Description:

The role of the Technical Support Advisor: Theory is to offer pre- and post-sales remote technical support for the company’s Installer and Reseller customers by providing excellent advice and support to a large database of

customers across residential grid-tied, storage, commercial and off-grid applications.



Requirements:

2+ years of Solar PV related background with a technical support background

Good knowledge of local regulations and requirements

Strong knowledge of off-grid, grid-tied, commercial/residential and battery backup systems

Responsibilities:

TECHNICAL SUPPORT ADVISOR: THEORY TASKS

Pre-Sales Support

Remote customer pre-sales product/system support across off-grid, grid-tied, battery back-up and commercial products and applications

Remote pre-sales PV System design advice on suitable and compatible parts and solutions

Complete compatibility reviews on customer orders; checking for errors and resolving before dispatch of order, both theoretical and physical reviews/updates

Supporting the sales department to improve their product knowledge and answering customer queries

Battery Charging

Supporting other members of the Technical team

Representing the company at training events

Building firm relationships with our customers

Study of South African and neighbouring countries’ regulations and product suitability

Provide constant feedback to management with suggestions to improve the customer experience and internal efficiencies

Post-Sales Support

Remote customer post-sales product/system support – diagnosis, solving issues, getting systems working

Carry out RMA processes for faulty products

Physical testing of returned goods suspected to be faulty in line with the return’s procedure

Return stock inventory

Liaising with customers regarding product issues and RMA approval

Complete firmware updates and testing on products when required

Provide constant feedback to management on product issues especially where they may impact other customers or the company’s stock

Stakeholder Relations

Build and maintain trust relationships with the Management Team, Colleagues and Customers to ensure specific targets are met.

Work as part of the Technical Theory Team to ensure a smooth technical operation

Work collaboratively and engage with key Stakeholders to achieve specific targets.

Strive to maintain an ethical Team environment.

Legal Compliance

Always follow Company policies

Health & Safety

Always keep work area clean and tidy

Follow Health & Safety procedures

Report risks and hazards to the Team Leader: Technical Theory

Report accidents and incidents immediately to the Team Leader: Technical Theory

Desired Skills:

Solar PV

off-grid battery backup systems

grid-tied battery backup systems

