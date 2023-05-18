Our client in the solar/renewable energy industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Support Advisor at their organization
Location: Randburg, Gauteng
Job Description:
The role of the Technical Support Advisor: Theory is to offer pre- and post-sales remote technical support for the company’s Installer and Reseller customers by providing excellent advice and support to a large database of
customers across residential grid-tied, storage, commercial and off-grid applications.
Requirements:
- 2+ years of Solar PV related background with a technical support background
- Good knowledge of local regulations and requirements
- Strong knowledge of off-grid, grid-tied, commercial/residential and battery backup systems
Responsibilities:
TECHNICAL SUPPORT ADVISOR: THEORY TASKS
Pre-Sales Support
- Remote customer pre-sales product/system support across off-grid, grid-tied, battery back-up and commercial products and applications
- Remote pre-sales PV System design advice on suitable and compatible parts and solutions
- Complete compatibility reviews on customer orders; checking for errors and resolving before dispatch of order, both theoretical and physical reviews/updates
- Supporting the sales department to improve their product knowledge and answering customer queries
- Battery Charging
- Supporting other members of the Technical team
- Representing the company at training events
- Building firm relationships with our customers
- Study of South African and neighbouring countries’ regulations and product suitability
- Provide constant feedback to management with suggestions to improve the customer experience and internal efficiencies
Post-Sales Support
- Remote customer post-sales product/system support – diagnosis, solving issues, getting systems working
- Carry out RMA processes for faulty products
- Physical testing of returned goods suspected to be faulty in line with the return’s procedure
- Return stock inventory
- Liaising with customers regarding product issues and RMA approval
- Complete firmware updates and testing on products when required
- Provide constant feedback to management on product issues especially where they may impact other customers or the company’s stock
Stakeholder Relations
- Build and maintain trust relationships with the Management Team, Colleagues and Customers to ensure specific targets are met.
- Work as part of the Technical Theory Team to ensure a smooth technical operation
- Work collaboratively and engage with key Stakeholders to achieve specific targets.
- Strive to maintain an ethical Team environment.
Legal Compliance
- Always follow Company policies
Health & Safety
- Always keep work area clean and tidy
- Follow Health & Safety procedures
- Report risks and hazards to the Team Leader: Technical Theory
- Report accidents and incidents immediately to the Team Leader: Technical Theory
Desired Skills:
- Solar PV
- off-grid battery backup systems
- grid-tied battery backup systems