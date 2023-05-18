Technical Support Advisor: Theory

May 18, 2023

Our client in the solar/renewable energy industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Support Advisor at their organization
Location: Randburg, Gauteng

Job Description:
The role of the Technical Support Advisor: Theory is to offer pre- and post-sales remote technical support for the company’s Installer and Reseller customers by providing excellent advice and support to a large database of
customers across residential grid-tied, storage, commercial and off-grid applications.

Requirements:

  • 2+ years of Solar PV related background with a technical support background
  • Good knowledge of local regulations and requirements
  • Strong knowledge of off-grid, grid-tied, commercial/residential and battery backup systems

Responsibilities:
TECHNICAL SUPPORT ADVISOR: THEORY TASKS
Pre-Sales Support

  • Remote customer pre-sales product/system support across off-grid, grid-tied, battery back-up and commercial products and applications
  • Remote pre-sales PV System design advice on suitable and compatible parts and solutions
  • Complete compatibility reviews on customer orders; checking for errors and resolving before dispatch of order, both theoretical and physical reviews/updates
  • Supporting the sales department to improve their product knowledge and answering customer queries
  • Battery Charging
  • Supporting other members of the Technical team
  • Representing the company at training events
  • Building firm relationships with our customers
  • Study of South African and neighbouring countries’ regulations and product suitability
  • Provide constant feedback to management with suggestions to improve the customer experience and internal efficiencies

Post-Sales Support

  • Remote customer post-sales product/system support – diagnosis, solving issues, getting systems working
  • Carry out RMA processes for faulty products
  • Physical testing of returned goods suspected to be faulty in line with the return’s procedure
  • Return stock inventory
  • Liaising with customers regarding product issues and RMA approval
  • Complete firmware updates and testing on products when required
  • Provide constant feedback to management on product issues especially where they may impact other customers or the company’s stock

Stakeholder Relations

  • Build and maintain trust relationships with the Management Team, Colleagues and Customers to ensure specific targets are met.
  • Work as part of the Technical Theory Team to ensure a smooth technical operation
  • Work collaboratively and engage with key Stakeholders to achieve specific targets.
  • Strive to maintain an ethical Team environment.

Legal Compliance

  • Always follow Company policies

Health & Safety

  • Always keep work area clean and tidy
  • Follow Health & Safety procedures
  • Report risks and hazards to the Team Leader: Technical Theory
  • Report accidents and incidents immediately to the Team Leader: Technical Theory

Desired Skills:

  • Solar PV
  • off-grid battery backup systems
  • grid-tied battery backup systems

