Test Analyst

May 18, 2023

We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position with the possibility of extension based on project requirements.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • BSc. Degree or 3-year Diploma minimum in IT (Software Development) – Advantageous

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3 years of testing experience.

  • Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement.

  • Experience in Software Testing Tools – JIRA/X-ray or similar.

  • Understanding/testing of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture.

  • Testing via Applications UI and/or SOAP UI MS SQL – Query writing, reporting.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Create test plans and test cases for projects and change requests off BRS and technical specification documents.

  • Peer review test documents.

  • Test all systems using a combination of test techniques (white box, black box, functional, data, integration, regression, load, etc.)

  • Test for data seeding through databases for end-to-end testing.

  • Assist internal and external customers with End to End integration testing

  • Partaking in UAT with relevant stakeholders when needed.

  • Defects logging, retesting, and closure in JIRA/XRay software package.

  • Test progress reporting in JIRA/Xray software package.

  • Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.

  • Contributes to the quality center of excellence.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position