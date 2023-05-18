Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position with the possibility of extension based on project requirements.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc. Degree or 3-year Diploma minimum in IT (Software Development) – Advantageous

Experience Required:

Minimum 3 years of testing experience.

Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement.

Experience in Software Testing Tools – JIRA/X-ray or similar.

Understanding/testing of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture.

Testing via Applications UI and/or SOAP UI MS SQL – Query writing, reporting.



Duties/ Responsibilities:

Create test plans and test cases for projects and change requests off BRS and technical specification documents.

Peer review test documents.

Test all systems using a combination of test techniques (white box, black box, functional, data, integration, regression, load, etc.)

Test for data seeding through databases for end-to-end testing.

Assist internal and external customers with End to End integration testing

Partaking in UAT with relevant stakeholders when needed.

Defects logging, retesting, and closure in JIRA/XRay software package.

Test progress reporting in JIRA/Xray software package.

Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.

Contributes to the quality center of excellence.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

