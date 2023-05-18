Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position with the possibility of extension based on project requirements.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc. Degree or 3-year Diploma minimum in IT (Software Development) – Advantageous
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3 years of testing experience.
- Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement.
- Experience in Software Testing Tools – JIRA/X-ray or similar.
- Understanding/testing of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture.
- Testing via Applications UI and/or SOAP UI MS SQL – Query writing, reporting.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Create test plans and test cases for projects and change requests off BRS and technical specification documents.
- Peer review test documents.
- Test all systems using a combination of test techniques (white box, black box, functional, data, integration, regression, load, etc.)
- Test for data seeding through databases for end-to-end testing.
- Assist internal and external customers with End to End integration testing
- Partaking in UAT with relevant stakeholders when needed.
- Defects logging, retesting, and closure in JIRA/XRay software package.
- Test progress reporting in JIRA/Xray software package.
- Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.
- Contributes to the quality center of excellence.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML