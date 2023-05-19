Business Analyst (2110) KG – Gauteng Midrand

May 19, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.

  • Requirements analysis.

  • Assisting with first line user support

  • Developing and implementing maintenance procedures, monitoring systems health, gathering system statistics, and troubleshooting reported errors and alarms

  • Data mapping

  • Creating system manuals

  • Propose and review system design (UI) and evaluate alternatives

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders

  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

  • Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders

  • Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria

  • Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.

  • Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.

  • Assist with Compliance Documentation.

  • Assist with Manual Testing when required.

  • Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.

  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience

  • 3-5 years overall BA experience of which 2+ must be on custom developed solutions.

  • Web and digital project experience.

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3-4 years overall BA/ SA experience of which

  • 1-2 must be on custom developed solutions

  • 2 years in software development

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiar with Java development environment

  • Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

  • Can create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

  • Collaborating with other Business/ Systems Analysts, Project Leads, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

  • Multi-tasking

  • Strong attention to detail

  • Leadership

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Eliciting requirements

  • Requirements organisation

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

  • Assist with identification and management of risks

  • Writing SQL Queries

  • Familiar with Postman and Swagger

Desired Skills:

