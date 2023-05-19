Business Analyst (2110) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
- Requirements analysis.
- Assisting with first line user support
- Developing and implementing maintenance procedures, monitoring systems health, gathering system statistics, and troubleshooting reported errors and alarms
- Data mapping
- Creating system manuals
- Propose and review system design (UI) and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
- Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders
- Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria
- Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.
- Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.
- Assist with Compliance Documentation.
- Assist with Manual Testing when required.
- Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience
- 3-5 years overall BA experience of which 2+ must be on custom developed solutions.
- Web and digital project experience.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 3-4 years overall BA/ SA experience of which
- 1-2 must be on custom developed solutions
- 2 years in software development
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
- Can create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business/ Systems Analysts, Project Leads, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Strong attention to detail
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Writing SQL Queries
- Familiar with Postman and Swagger
Desired Skills:
- Postman and Swagger
- SQL Queries
