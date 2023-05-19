Business Analyst (2110) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.

Requirements analysis.

Assisting with first line user support

Developing and implementing maintenance procedures, monitoring systems health, gathering system statistics, and troubleshooting reported errors and alarms

Data mapping

Creating system manuals

Propose and review system design (UI) and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders

Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders

Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria

Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.

Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.

Assist with Compliance Documentation.

Assist with Manual Testing when required.

Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience

3-5 years overall BA experience of which 2+ must be on custom developed solutions.

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

3-4 years overall BA/ SA experience of which

1-2 must be on custom developed solutions

2 years in software development

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiar with Java development environment

Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

Can create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business/ Systems Analysts, Project Leads, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Strong attention to detail

Leadership

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Requirements management and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Writing SQL Queries

Familiar with Postman and Swagger

Desired Skills:

Postman and Swagger

SQL Queries

