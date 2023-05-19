Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, in the waste management and recycling industry, has various contract positions available for Business Analysts. The BA will have to effectively analyse business situations to identity issues and opportunities. The BA will also be required to develop new and improved Business designs including: Business Procedures, Functional Specifications, Business Process and Organisation structures, roles and job descriptions. Also to produce BRC’s (Business Requirement Definition documents) and specifications to support the IT-enablement of the designs.
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS.
Ideally, at least 3 years of working experience
Ideally, at least 2 years of business-analysis / business-consulting experience
Previous direct involvement in business-change projects would be advantageous.
A professional qualification in Business Analysis (CA(BA), BABOK);
A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems
Analyse “as is” “business architectures” to identify issues and opportunities:
- products and services
- procedures and business rules
- organisation structures, functions, roles, and responsibilities
- business processes and procedures
- IT systems functionalities
- performance and measurement metrics
Investigate opportunities and provide input into project proposals
Research and analyse customer issue, wants AND needs
Do “root cause” analysis
Develop design principles to guide redesign activities
Develop “to be” “business architectures”, through increasing levels of design detail (conceptual / high level / detailed)
Redesign/re-engineer business processes
Develop Business Requirement Definition documents (BRDs) and use cases
Develop and maintain Requirements Traceability Matrix (where applicable)
Assist user-acceptance tests
Develop training material/job aids and train the trainers
Conduct interviews with stakeholders
Manage relationships with business role players
Write reports (MS Word)
Write presentations (MS Powerpoint)
Develop financial Business Cases
Do presentations
Facilitate workshops
Manage a sub-project or workstream
Good interviewing and listening skills
Good report-writing skills (MS Word)
Good interpersonal skills
Good problem solving and analysis skills
Good skills in one or more of the following:
Functional and non-functional requirements analysis, Business Requirement Definition documents, use cases, etc
Organisational- and functional/activity analysis and design
Business process analysis and design
Basic understanding of project-management disciplines
Basic understanding of banking Business Change Lifecycle methodology
Good presentation-writing skills (MS PowerPoint)
Good presentation skills
Good workshop-facilitation skills
Good financial Business Case skills
Good Business Process Re-engineering skills
General business acumen
Intelligent
Self-starter; resourceful
Self-confidence and influence
Bias for action; drive
Attention to detail
Resilience
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Reengineering skills.
- Financial Business Case skills
- Workshop-facilitation skills
- Good financial Business Case skills
- Good presentation skills
- Absa’s Business Change Lifecycle methodology.