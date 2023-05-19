Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, in the waste management and recycling industry, has various contract positions available for Business Analysts. The BA will have to effectively analyse business situations to identity issues and opportunities. The BA will also be required to develop new and improved Business designs including: Business Procedures, Functional Specifications, Business Process and Organisation structures, roles and job descriptions. Also to produce BRC’s (Business Requirement Definition documents) and specifications to support the IT-enablement of the designs.

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS.

Ideally, at least 3 years of working experience

Ideally, at least 2 years of business-analysis / business-consulting experience

Previous direct involvement in business-change projects would be advantageous.

A professional qualification in Business Analysis (CA(BA), BABOK);

A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems

Analyse “as is” “business architectures” to identify issues and opportunities:

products and services

procedures and business rules

organisation structures, functions, roles, and responsibilities

business processes and procedures

IT systems functionalities

performance and measurement metrics

Investigate opportunities and provide input into project proposals

Research and analyse customer issue, wants AND needs

Do “root cause” analysis

Develop design principles to guide redesign activities

Develop “to be” “business architectures”, through increasing levels of design detail (conceptual / high level / detailed)

Redesign/re-engineer business processes

Develop Business Requirement Definition documents (BRDs) and use cases

Develop and maintain Requirements Traceability Matrix (where applicable)

Assist user-acceptance tests

Develop training material/job aids and train the trainers

Conduct interviews with stakeholders

Manage relationships with business role players

Write reports (MS Word)

Write presentations (MS Powerpoint)

Develop financial Business Cases

Do presentations

Facilitate workshops

Manage a sub-project or workstream

Good interviewing and listening skills

Good report-writing skills (MS Word)

Good interpersonal skills

Good problem solving and analysis skills

Good skills in one or more of the following:

Functional and non-functional requirements analysis, Business Requirement Definition documents, use cases, etc

Organisational- and functional/activity analysis and design

Business process analysis and design

Basic understanding of project-management disciplines

Basic understanding of banking Business Change Lifecycle methodology

Good presentation-writing skills (MS PowerPoint)

Good presentation skills

Good workshop-facilitation skills

Good financial Business Case skills

Good Business Process Re-engineering skills

General business acumen

Intelligent

Self-starter; resourceful

Self-confidence and influence

Bias for action; drive

Attention to detail

Resilience

Desired Skills:

Business Process Reengineering skills.

Financial Business Case skills

Workshop-facilitation skills

Good financial Business Case skills

Good presentation skills

Absa’s Business Change Lifecycle methodology.

