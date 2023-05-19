Chinese AI market to top $26bn by 2026

The popularity of generative artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT has once again set off a wave of AI in the IT industry.

Zhenshan Zhong, vice-president of IDC China, says 2023 is expected to be the most exciting year in the world of AI, and the next-generation AI, led by generative AI, will have a profound impact on the way we live and work.

He suggests that both technology suppliers and users should understand the nature of the technology, possible use cases, and possibilities for implementation, and prepare for the upcoming changes.

IDC predicts that the Chinese market for AI will reach $26,4-billion by 2026, up from $12,6-billion today.

“To win opportunities from China’s over $2-trillion ICT spending in the next four years, ICT vendors should partner with ICT industry leaders to leverage technology to scale their digital business,” says Lianfeng Wu, vice-president and chief research analyst at IDC China. “They should work from five dimensions: understanding the macro policy trends, grasping digital technology trends, gaining insight into changes in user needs, developing eco-tech solutions, and delivering quantitative digital value.”

IDC predicts that by 2026, 40% of the total revenues of Global 2000 companies will come from digital products, services, and experience.

Dr Antonio Wang, vice-president of IDC China, comments: “In 2023, the first year of the post-pandemic recovery, consumers will still have a lot of anxiety about the future — exchange rates, layoffs, and policy uncertainties are clouding the consumer market.

“At the same time, the huge consumption base and the long-term positive drivers are obvious reminders that there is still huge potential in China’s consumer market over the next five years. New use cases, technological changes and upgrades, and the expansion of the customer base will all become positive factors contributing to the rise of the consumer market amid uneasiness.”