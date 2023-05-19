CISCO 2nd Line Support Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

The key accountabilities are (not limited to):

To provide Technical Service Desk and Assurance support for enterprise customers within the products, services, and solutions offered to customers. These are, but not limited to:

Wide Area Network access services (MPLS/VPN / SD-WAN / Business Connect) Fibre Microwave VSAT Wireless GSM – LTE and 3G Diginet and ADSL as end-f-life solutions VIP Internet access Hosting Security and. Electronic Commerce Inclusive f any emerging technologies such as SD-WAN, Business Internet, Business Connect

Understand and utilize monitoring and other management toolsets, to investigate and resolve service requests:

Siebel Netcol Infovista MSPI Cisco QPS Palladin Voogle Axess Uniweb And ther applicable systems

Perform Technical Service Desk and Assurance diagnosis and troubleshooting using existing standard operating procedures and available tools.

Report and manage access link issues to internal and external suppliers.

Manage all incidents and customer queries on Siebel and other relevant systems.

Timeous, accurate and high-quality recording of symptoms, progress updates, and status changes throughout the lifecycle of an incident.

Target a resolution ratio of 70-80% of all incidents logged at the Technical Service Desk, using Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and information sources for assistance.

Manage the average Mean Time to Restore (MTTR) on a month-to-month basis according to Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements.

Ensure incident resolution within SLA, by escalating to the Technical Assurance support team or any other specialist departments internally.

Professional and Quality engagement with all external parties, partners, and companies.

Ensure timely and correct escalation of incidents when necessary.

Utilise escalations management procedures as defined by Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Participate in special projects as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric certification (essential)

CCNA / CCNP or any related certification associated with (essential or evidence working towards)

3 Year Degree / equivalent Diploma in Engineering / Information Technology/computer science (desirable)

ITIL Certification(s) (desirable)

2 – 3 years on an ICT Service Desk of which 6 months must be in a complex IP routing environment

At least 6 months of technical support of ICT services

Other

Must be prepared to work shift rotation.

24 X 7 X 365; Business Hours.



Desired Skills:

2nd line support

Network Engineer

CCNA

CCNP

Support Engineer

