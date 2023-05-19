CISCO 2nd Line Support Engineer

May 19, 2023

The key accountabilities are (not limited to):

  • To provide Technical Service Desk and Assurance support for enterprise customers within the products, services, and solutions offered to customers. These are, but not limited to:
    • Wide Area Network access services (MPLS/VPN / SD-WAN / Business Connect)

    • Fibre

    • Microwave

    • VSAT

    • Wireless GSM – LTE and 3G

    • Diginet and ADSL as end-f-life solutions

    • VIP

    • Internet access

    • Hosting

    • Security and.

    • Electronic Commerce

    • Inclusive f any emerging technologies such as SD-WAN, Business Internet, Business Connect

  • Understand and utilize monitoring and other management toolsets, to investigate and resolve service requests:
    • Siebel

    • Netcol

    • Infovista

    • MSPI

    • Cisco QPS

    • Palladin

    • Voogle

    • Axess

    • Uniweb

    • And ther applicable systems

  • Perform Technical Service Desk and Assurance diagnosis and troubleshooting using existing standard operating procedures and available tools.

  • Report and manage access link issues to internal and external suppliers.

  • Manage all incidents and customer queries on Siebel and other relevant systems.

  • Timeous, accurate and high-quality recording of symptoms, progress updates, and status changes throughout the lifecycle of an incident.

  • Target a resolution ratio of 70-80% of all incidents logged at the Technical Service Desk, using Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and information sources for assistance.

  • Manage the average Mean Time to Restore (MTTR) on a month-to-month basis according to Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements.

  • Ensure incident resolution within SLA, by escalating to the Technical Assurance support team or any other specialist departments internally.

  • Professional and Quality engagement with all external parties, partners, and companies.

  • Ensure timely and correct escalation of incidents when necessary.

  • Utilise escalations management procedures as defined by Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

  • Participate in special projects as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric certification (essential)

  • CCNA / CCNP or any related certification associated with (essential or evidence working towards)

  • 3 Year Degree / equivalent Diploma in Engineering / Information Technology/computer science (desirable)

  • ITIL Certification(s) (desirable)

  • 2 – 3 years on an ICT Service Desk of which 6 months must be in a complex IP routing environment

  • At least 6 months of technical support of ICT services

Other

  • Must be prepared to work shift rotation.
    • 24 X 7 X 365; Business Hours.

Desired Skills:

  • 2nd line support
  • Network Engineer
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Support Engineer

