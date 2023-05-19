CISCO 2nd Line Support Engineer

The key accountabilities are (not limited to):
- To provide Technical Service Desk and Assurance support for enterprise customers within the products, services, and solutions offered to customers. These are, but not limited to:
- Wide Area Network access services (MPLS/VPN / SD-WAN / Business Connect)
- Fibre
- Microwave
- VSAT
- Wireless GSM – LTE and 3G
- Diginet and ADSL as end-f-life solutions
- VIP
- Internet access
- Hosting
- Security and.
- Electronic Commerce
- Inclusive f any emerging technologies such as SD-WAN, Business Internet, Business Connect
- Understand and utilize monitoring and other management toolsets, to investigate and resolve service requests:
- Siebel
- Netcol
- Infovista
- MSPI
- Cisco QPS
- Palladin
- Voogle
- Axess
- Uniweb
- And ther applicable systems
- Perform Technical Service Desk and Assurance diagnosis and troubleshooting using existing standard operating procedures and available tools.
- Report and manage access link issues to internal and external suppliers.
- Manage all incidents and customer queries on Siebel and other relevant systems.
- Timeous, accurate and high-quality recording of symptoms, progress updates, and status changes throughout the lifecycle of an incident.
- Target a resolution ratio of 70-80% of all incidents logged at the Technical Service Desk, using Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and information sources for assistance.
- Manage the average Mean Time to Restore (MTTR) on a month-to-month basis according to Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements.
- Ensure incident resolution within SLA, by escalating to the Technical Assurance support team or any other specialist departments internally.
- Professional and Quality engagement with all external parties, partners, and companies.
- Ensure timely and correct escalation of incidents when necessary.
- Utilise escalations management procedures as defined by Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
- Participate in special projects as assigned.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric certification (essential)
- CCNA / CCNP or any related certification associated with (essential or evidence working towards)
- 3 Year Degree / equivalent Diploma in Engineering / Information Technology/computer science (desirable)
- ITIL Certification(s) (desirable)
- 2 – 3 years on an ICT Service Desk of which 6 months must be in a complex IP routing environment
- At least 6 months of technical support of ICT services
Other
- Must be prepared to work shift rotation.
- 24 X 7 X 365; Business Hours.
Desired Skills:
- 2nd line support
- Network Engineer
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Support Engineer