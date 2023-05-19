Cloud23 reports 80% growth in SA

Cloud23, an enterprise software management firm launched in the US Ram Ramakrishnan, has reported significant growth and influence in the southern African market since its 2022 expansion.

In the past year, Cloud23 saw an 80% surge in its African customer base, expanding its global workforce to 135 employees and contractors. Its growth in the region extends in South Africa and to Botswana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius.

Cloud23 mainly helps financial services organisations to manage and optimise their operations through Salesforce and AWS platforms.

Ramakrishnan comments: “The feedback we have received from within Africa and beyond has been encouraging. Our focus on offering enterprise software management services with efficiency and cost-effectiveness, comparable to that of global leaders, has contributed to notable growth in a short period. We maintain our dedication to developing African talent as part of our ongoing commitment to add value to businesses around the world.”

Cloud23 has established offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and now employs 57 staff members and contractors throughout Africa, and is actively recruiting.