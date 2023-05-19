CNC Programmer – Gauteng Germiston

Are you ready to take on an exciting role that ensures the productivity and competitive edge of engineering in the market? Our client is seeking talented individuals to join their dynamic production department and contribute to their ongoing success. If you have a passion for engineering, CNC programming, and continuous improvement, this position is for you!

Roles and Responsibilities:

Configuration Management: Take charge of all drawings and programs, ensuring accurate and up-to-date configurations.

Program Generation: Develop new programs to meet evolving requirements and enhance efficiency.

Program Modification: Adapt and optimize existing programs for improved performance.

Reverse Engineering: Apply your expertise to reverse engineer components and systems as needed.

Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to enhance cycle times, methods, and overall efficiency.

Drawing Review Board: Lead drawing review meetings, maintain registers, and ensure effective communication.

Program Validation: Test and prove programs on machines to verify functionality and performance.

First Off Inspections: Collaborate with foremen to conduct inspections using probing systems on final machine setups.

Internal Training: Share your knowledge and provide training to operators, empowering them to excel in their roles.

New Development: Contribute to exciting new projects within the group, driving innovation and growth.

Machine Tooling Improvement: Optimize tool life and performance to maximize productivity.

Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Recognized formal qualification in both Engineering and programming.

Matric certificate (high school diploma equivalent).

Strong attention to detail and meticulousness.

Exceptional understanding of Engineering drawings.

Proficiency in Mastercam advanced programming is essential.

Computer literacy and excellent technical skills.

Trade test certification (beneficial).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Experience with Fanuc controls is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

CNC programming

Mastercam

Fanuc

