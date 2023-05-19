Dariel Software opens Cape Town office

Bespoke software engineering firm Dariel Software has announced the launch of its Cape Town office together with the appointment of Craig Mitchelmore as regional manager as the company expands its reach to the Western Cape.

The decision to expand comes off the back of Dariel’s own impressive growth trajectory and an evolving client base in the region where demand for its technology and solutions is rapidly increasing.

Dariel will establish closer ties with customers in the Western Cape while being better positioned to introduce its services to a portfolio of clients beyond the financial services sector more prevalent in Gauteng, including shipping and marine sectors, logistics and distribution, agriculture, tourism, as well as oil and gas-related projects.

Mitchelmore comments: “I am thrilled to be part of the Dariel team and look forward to leveraging our collective strengths and expertise to drive our growth and success in the Western Cape to make a lasting impact in our industry and beyond. Given Dariel’s proud history of solving unique business problems through bespoke innovations, I am confident of the immense value we can bring to other sectors of the market with meaningful and rigorously engineered solutions that ensure organisational scalability and resilience.

“A local presence in the Western Cape gives Dariel the right edge to take advantage of the critical mass of people and businesses moving into the region, including decision-makers and consumers. We are excited about the challenge of providing solutions that cater to specific Cape-based sectors of the market and addressing business problems that create opportunities for innovation and growth in the Western Cape and beyond,” he adds.

The expansion comes as the JSE-listed fintech group Capital Appreciation concludes agreements to acquire Dariel Solutions, the holding company of Dariel Software.