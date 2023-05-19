Developer – API at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client prides itself on delivering top-quality solutions and has established a stellar reputation over the past 25 years. Their commitment to meeting every deadline has never faltered. Their ethical approach to every project has helped them grow rapidly, earning them the trust and respect of their clients. They seek a candidate who prioritises finding effective solutions over being proficient in any particular technology. They choose technology based on its suitability for each project rather than sticking with familiar tools. This requires a candidate who enjoys staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends and who is adaptable to change. Our client boasts an impressively low staff turnover rate and has a cosmopolitan culture that values building long-term relationships. They prefer to hire permanent employees and offer flexible working hours, work-from-home options, and the most generous bonuses in the industry. They use the best technology available to create optimal business solutions for each project’s unique needs.

Role Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain our company’s API infrastructure

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and develop solutions

Ensure the API meets the company’s scalability and performance requirements

Write clean, maintainable and testable code

Develop API documentation and provide support for integration with third-party applications

Troubleshoot and debug issues with the API

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies related to APIs

Continuously improve the API infrastructure to meet changing business needs

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

At least 2 years of experience as an API Developer

Experience in PHP programming language and experience with Postgres database would be an advantage

Understanding of RESTful API design principles

Experience with API documentation tools

Experience with source code management tools such as Git

Familiarity with Linux operating system

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Experience with Microservices architecture

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Familiarity with front-end web development technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

