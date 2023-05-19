Developer – Full Stack (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Remote Remote

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Joining a small, cross-functional team with end-to-end product development responsibility.

Leading the design and implementation of features for our high-tech solutions based on business requirements.

Working on both back-end and front-end development using technologies such as ASP.Net Core, REST, Angular, Qlik Sense, RDBMS, Hadoop, and Kafka.

Embracing new challenges and continuously learning and mastering new features and technologies.

Bringing your strong development skills and customer focus to ensure our customers get the full value of our solutions.

Preferred Qualifications:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skill / Experience:

Minimum of 7 years of relevant professional experience.

Strong proficiency in English is required in a business environment, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Solid programming skills, with a proven ability to design and implement distributed business logic.

Knowledge of Agile development methodologies is a plus, with a strong ability to work in a team and contribute to collaborative decision-making.

A keen eye for detail, problem-solving ability, and a passion for learning and staying up-to-date with new technologies and trends are essential for this position.

