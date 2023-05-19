Developer – Python at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a dynamic organisation driven by a team of highly talented individuals situated in Zambia, Namibia, and South Africa. Their vision is fueled by the conviction that education can be a powerful catalyst for personal transformation and empowerment. They are committed to empowering people by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to achieve their full potential and contribute positively to their communities. With a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the challenges facing their communities, our client is working to create sustainable solutions that will drive social and economic development across the region.

Role Responsibilities:

Investigating, designing, developing, and testing customised software solutions.

Collaborating with business analysts to gain a thorough understanding of business needs.

Adhering to technical guidelines and direction provided by the head of technology to ensure that software development efforts are aligned with the company’s overall technology strategy.

Participating in all aspects of software design and development, including coding, debugging, and troubleshooting.

Creating technical documentation to support the development and maintenance of software solutions.

Conducting testing at various levels, including unit testing, system testing, and integration testing, to ensure that software solutions are reliable, scalable, and secure.

Identifying opportunities to enhance existing software, and working collaboratively with the team to implement improvements.

Attending and contributing to company and project meetings as required to ensure effective communication and coordination of project activities.

Preferred Qualifications:

University degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10+ years of experience in software development with a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions.

Experience with Bash shell scripting.

Proficiency in Python, an Object-Oriented programming language, is required.

Experience with mobile application development, in either Java, Kotlin, or Flutter.

Knowledge of back-end web development technologies and API development, Node.js, Express or Django, Ruby on Rails.

Experience with front-end web development frameworks is a plus, specifically in Angular.js or [URL Removed]

Experience with SQL and relational databases such as PostgreSQL and SQLite.

Knowledge of NoSQL databases, specifically Redis, Firebase, and MongoDB.

Proficiency with Git version control.

Experience with Google APIs, including Forms, Drive, Sheets, Docs, and Cloud Datastore, is a plus.

Knowledge of continuous integration tools such as Jenkins and GitHub Actions is desirable.

In addition to the above qualifications, experience in the following areas would be beneficial:

Project management and process design to ensure efficient and effective project execution.



User experience and user interface design to deliver solutions that are both functional and user-friendly.



Familiarity with reporting tools, such as Qlik Sense and Qlik Nprinting, to create and share insightful reports and visualisations.



Experience using collaboration tools, such as Asana, Slack, and Google Chat, to work effectively with a remote team.



Familiarity with documentation platforms, such as Confluence, to create and maintain technical documentation.

Location / Work Type:

Our client does offer remote work, candidates based in the Western Cape preferred.

Job ID:

J104172

