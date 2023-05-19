Intermediate Server Engineer

Qualification:

Hold a university degree or diploma.

MCSA/MCSE

Have 5 years of professional experience with at least 1-year dedicated server experience.

Work experience:

The initial role will comprise of monitoring of service dashboards and escalation to tier 2/3technicians, whilst in the onboarding phase. More responsibility will be placed on the technician once they have proven their knowledge of the required skills. The job role will include but won’t be limited to:

Manage and monitor installed systems

Test and maintain operation systems

Monitor application performance

Monitor backup and replication status

Test and maintain disaster recovery plans

The job includes being part of a rotating after-hours support schedule

Requirements

Strong Active Directory management skills

Exposure to VMware and virtual environments

Experience in configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting systems

GPOs, DHCP, DNS, IIS, Exchange

Substantial knowledge of backup solutions (such as Veeam)

Strong scripting and technical skills

Exposure to SQL environments

Not-So-Technical Requirements

This is a fast-paced role: which will suit engineer(s) who are meticulous, self-starters who can take ownership of a task and are confident in seeing a project through to completion

Possess a sharp analytical mind and strong numeracy skills.

A team player with excellent collaboration skills.

Demonstrates good communication skills in small groups.

Ability to work autonomously and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Open to flexible out-of-hours work for critical maintenance needs.

Passionate about their work and committed to achieving high-quality results.

Desired Skills:

server

Active Directory

exchange

