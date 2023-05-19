IT System Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Duties:
- Investigating and monitoring server issues to suggest possible solutions if there are critical issues.
- Manage and whitelist blocked URLs on the Proxy Server (Linux Squid Proxy).
- Create user access and manage permission privileges on various in-house software applications, this includes: Bomgar (Remote Support Tool), Zimbra (Linux Email Admin Server and Web Client Application), Microsoft Active Directory, Zabbix (Monitoring Software Tool), GLPI and OCS (Asset Registry Management Tools), Cisco Wi-Fi Controller (Wi-Fi Monitoring Tool)
- Microsoft Office 2007-2016 support for end-users.
- Apply policies and manage user and computer accounts through Microsoft Group Policy.
- Configure servers for security vulnerability scanning and install security patches on compromised servers every week.
- Updating the server details on the CMDB to make sure that the servers are in the correct groups for security vulnerability scanning.
- Configure and liaise with the NetBackup team to ensure that the backup is running on the servers.
- Maintain and manage processes of Kaspersky Anti-Virus client updates on remote machines.
- Ensure that tasks and policies are applied efficiently.
Key Competences, Experience, and Qualifications
- IT Systems Administration/TCP/IP Network Administration
- Engineering Systems Design (ESD Administrator)
- Systems Monitoring & Analysis Tools
- Server’s Operating Systems
- IT Systems Management Process
- Database Management/Administration
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Information Systems Security
- Load Balancers.
Minimum Requirements:
- Information Technology and related field Diploma / Certificates
- At least 3 years of Experience in IT System Infrastructure.
Desired Skills:
- Engineering System Design
- Systems Administrator
- IT