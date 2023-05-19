IT System Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

May 19, 2023

Duties:

  • Investigating and monitoring server issues to suggest possible solutions if there are critical issues.

  • Manage and whitelist blocked URLs on the Proxy Server (Linux Squid Proxy).

  • Create user access and manage permission privileges on various in-house software applications, this includes: Bomgar (Remote Support Tool), Zimbra (Linux Email Admin Server and Web Client Application), Microsoft Active Directory, Zabbix (Monitoring Software Tool), GLPI and OCS (Asset Registry Management Tools), Cisco Wi-Fi Controller (Wi-Fi Monitoring Tool)

  • Microsoft Office 2007-2016 support for end-users.

  • Apply policies and manage user and computer accounts through Microsoft Group Policy.

  • Configure servers for security vulnerability scanning and install security patches on compromised servers every week.

  • Updating the server details on the CMDB to make sure that the servers are in the correct groups for security vulnerability scanning.

  • Configure and liaise with the NetBackup team to ensure that the backup is running on the servers.

  • Maintain and manage processes of Kaspersky Anti-Virus client updates on remote machines.

  • Ensure that tasks and policies are applied efficiently.

Key Competences, Experience, and Qualifications

  • IT Systems Administration/TCP/IP Network Administration

  • Engineering Systems Design (ESD Administrator)

  • Systems Monitoring & Analysis Tools

  • Server’s Operating Systems

  • IT Systems Management Process

  • Database Management/Administration

  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

  • Information Systems Security

  • Load Balancers.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Information Technology and related field Diploma / Certificates

  • At least 3 years of Experience in IT System Infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering System Design
  • Systems Administrator
  • IT

