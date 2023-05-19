IT Technical Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well established business in the Westrand is looking for an IT Technical Manager

JOB PURPOSE:

The IT Technical Manager is responsible for managing and providing third-party IT Support Services to our external Clients and managing our internal team of IT Technicians.

This individual will serve as the link between our Team and our Clients, ensuring the delivery of high-quality IT Support Services and maintaining Client satisfaction.

The IT Technical Manager may be required to be on-call outside of normal business hours to handle urgent issues or emergencies. Travel may also be required, depending on the needs of the Clients.

This role primarily involves office-based work, but may also require visits to Client sites.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage and direct the team of IT Technicians to ensure efficient service delivery to our Clients.

Maintain and build solid relationships with our Clients to understand their IT infrastructure, systems, and needs.

Ensure that our services meet the requirements of our Clients and troubleshoot any issues that arise.

Regularly review Client feedback and implement improvements to our services.

Train and mentor IT Technicians, ensuring they’re up-to-date with the latest IT trends, tools, and best practices.

Coordinate with the IT Director and other stakeholders in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of modifications to existing operations, systems, and procedures.

Manage contracts and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers, and consultants.

Provide regular updates on service delivery and Client satisfaction to the IT Director and other relevant stakeholders.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Preferably a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

At least 5 years of experience in IT Service Management, with a focus on external Client Management.

Proven experience in Team Management and leadership.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong knowledge of IT systems, infrastructure, and trends.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to present complex information to a variety of audiences.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

Strong team leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire team members.

Excellent customer service skills, with a focus on Client satisfaction.

Familiarity with IT contracts and vendor management.

