ITU targets $100bn to accelerate global digitalisation

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has issued a global appeal looking to increase the value of pledges for digitalising the world from the current $30-billion to $100-billion by 2026.

The appeal by the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies includes a focus on raising the level of resources for universal and meaningful connectivity and digital transformation in the world’s least developed countries (LDCs).

The announcement of the target was made on World Telecommunications and Information Society Day, observed annually to mark the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and ITU’s founding in 1865.

“Tech is at the top of the global agenda, but the benefits of digital technology are still out of reach for too many people,” says ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “If we are serious about digitalising the world in a way that is meaningful and sustainable, we must take action to accelerate digital transformation for everyone.”

In 2023, ITU’s anniversary is focused on empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies using the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition and its online pledging platform.

The ITU appeal to the public and private sectors encompasses a campaign launched in February 2022 by Partner2Connect to mobilise direct funding or other contributions for connectivity projects in countries registering the lowest on development. Of the $30-billion already pledged overall, Partner2Connect has identified commitments worth $12-billion to bring the LDCs online as quickly as possible.

The United Nations defines LDCs as countries that have low levels of income and face severe structural impediments to sustainable development. The call for resources, which comes as the UN strives to rescue its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, stresses the need for the globe’s digital transformation to be environmentally friendly.

“The digital revolution is a defining force of our era,” says UN secretary-general António Guterres. “As the Internet becomes ever more central to value creation and innovation, least developed countries risk falling further behind. We must dramatically improve accessibility and inclusivity, and eliminate the digital divide.”

According to ITU data, 2,7-billion people worldwide were offline in 2022. The digital connectivity divide separating the least developed countries from the rest of the world is widening on key factors such as access, digital skills and affordability.

Though the globe’s 46 least developed countries are home to almost one-third of the world’s offline population, the Internet is considered to be affordable in only two of those countries.