Java Developer (2200) KG

May 19, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

  • Executing the required changes through configuration.

  • Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

  • Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

  • Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

  • Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

  • User interface transactional solutions.

  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

  • Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required

  • Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

  • 3 years’ experience

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA/Spring Boot.

  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

  • HTML5, CSS3.

  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

  • IntelliJ / WebStorm.

  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

  • NodeJS (advantageous).

  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).

  • Typescript.

  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

  • Docker/AWS

  • Kubernetes/AWS

  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

  • IoC / Dependency Injection.

  • Jira, Confluence.

  • Micro Services.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

German language skills will be advantageous

