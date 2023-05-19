Java Developer (2200) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
- Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
- User interface transactional solutions.
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.
- Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
- Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
- Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required
- Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
- 3 years’ experience
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA/Spring Boot.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
- IntelliJ / WebStorm.
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
- NodeJS (advantageous).
- Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
- Typescript.
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- IoC / Dependency Injection.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Micro Services.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
German language skills will be advantageous
