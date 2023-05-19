Master Data Manager

An exciting opportunity exists for a Master Data Manager. The main purpose of the role is to manage the process of creating and maintaining a single version of the truth for key business entities such as customers, products, suppliers, and other core entities. This technology-enabled discipline requires that business and IT work together to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency and accountability of the Group’s official shared master data assets.

Responsibilities:

Master data solutions

Master data mining and business processes

Financial / governance

Stakeholder management

Leadership

Requirements:

BTech or BSc in Information Science, NQF Level 7 equivalent.

A bachelor’s degree in a field such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Management, or a related field.

5 Years’ experience within a master data management or business intelligence processes and practices environment.

At least 3 years supervisory experience is required.

Experience in Data Governance and Data Quality projects.

CDMP certification (DAMA) is preferrable.

5 or more years in Business Intelligence

Front End and Back End administration of Share Point

Coding

Certification in SQL and other coding languages (Java Script/C-Sharp)

Business Analyst Certifications

SharePoint Designer

Power Automate and other applicable software/tools.

Desired Skills:

Data Management

