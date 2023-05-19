.Net Developer (Enterprise Integration) at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

We’re looking for a .Net Developer to be part of our Enterprise Integration team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of Microsoft development tools and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class systems.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

You should have:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience within an Enterprise Integration environment

Be technically skilled in C#.Net, ASP.Net MVC, AngularJS, jQuery, JavaScript and WCF

Have a good understanding of BizTalk and/or Kafka

Must have experience in messaging/event based development

Previous API (EG:REST), MS SQL development experience

Experience with modern deployment stack including Containers (Openshift), CI/CD, API Gateways is essential

Have a proven experience developing web services

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Ability to understand complex ecosystems

Excellent in following design and development standards

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Innovative, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

