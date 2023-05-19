.Net Software Developer (CH738b) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, who developed a financial wellness and inclusion platform that allows employees early access to already earned wages, is looking to for .Net Software Developers (Intermediate and Junior positions) to join their team. The .Net developer will build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.

.NET Developer Responsibilities include:

Producing code using .NET languages (C#)

Upgrading, configuring, and debugging existing systems

Providing technical support for web, desktop, or mobile applications

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. If you are also passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture, we’d like to meet you.

Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

Requirements

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

2 -5+ Years’ experience as a .NET Developer

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, and design/architectural patterns (e.g., Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g., C#)

Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

Responsibilities

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular

C#

Javascript

Mobile

Software Development

SQL

