Project Manager at C-Squared Project Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose of this Role

The Project Manager’s responsibilities span a broad spectrum, covering all areas of project management including planning, cost and time management, quality management contract administration and safety management. The Project Manager will be required to ensure that the project is technically sound, that all activities associated with managing the project work flow and performance are met and to provide the necessary management and leadership skills to ensure the project team deliver.

Key Accountabilites:

Strategic Functions

Lead the planning, execution, monitoring and control and closure of the project (with the relevant support from the Programme Support Office).

Identify and implement expediting measures to prevent project delays.

Project Management Functions

Project coordination and team management

Manage the construction project through full project life cycle;

Serve as a key link with the Programme Manager of the Project Management Services and client’s representative and review the deliverable prepared by the support team before passing onto the client;

Facilitate and co-ordinate the efforts of all parties involved in the project, including professional service providers (consultants), contractors, sub-contractors and labour;

Ensure good work Ethic and maintain continues communication between professional service providers, contractors, sub-contractors and support staff.

Identify and negotiate assignment of resources; and

Develop and Implement the project office framework with objectives and goals of the team members and assign individual responsibilities.

Project control on cost, time and quality

Develop, implement and manage control measures for cost, time and quality are in place;

Conduct regular progress and technical meetings with the principal agent teams;

Conduct periodic inspection visits to project construction site(s);

Facilitate and ensure that construction activities follow the predetermined schedule and critically monitor project milestones ;

Manage project accounting including budget management (contracts), approval of progress payments, tracking of team expenses and minimising the exposure to risk;

Review and Approve invoices/claims submitted by contractors and/or professional service providers are timely checked, verified and forwarded to the Programme Manager; and

Maintain strict adherence to the budgetary guidelines as well as project management, quality and safety standards.

Compile project risk register and proactively manage project risk and mitigate as necessary

Manage change to the project without unduly affecting the stated objectives and benefits

Project planning

Develop and implement project work plans and make revisions as and when need arises;

Confirm project activities are scheduled;

Prepare and manage all programme/project cost activities; and

Engage and agree all project milestones with stakeholders and customers.

Project communication and reporting

Develop and implement an effective communication system and provide timely feedback for management, client and customer ;

Action site meeting minutes and action plans;

Compile and issue timely monthly project reports for stakeholders;

Manage and update project reporting and activities on Project Portfolio Management System

Compile and issue timely monthly progress reports; and

Conduct and compile project close out reviews and lessons learnt report.

Project contract management

Develop and issue contract instructions in accordance with the conditions of the contract (in consultation with the Legal Expert).

Ensure contracts are managed in a way that is fair to all parties;

Monitor performance by identifying and resolving areas of concern;

Actively manage measure progress against the contract’s performance;

Manage and ensure adherence to the contract conditions and timelines.

Project commissioning

Manage the commissioning and transfer of new assets;

Manage and facilitate the availability of all site handing over documentation;

Coordinate the submission of as built drawings and user specifications where applicable;

Manage and coordinate the close-out phase of the project and ensure compliance

Manage audit and compliance queries from stake holders and Client departments

Ensure commissioning, hand over and sign-off by client.

Programme health, safety and environmental quality

Implement the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act and any recommendations from audits carried out within the project environment;

Assure compliance to the project Environmental Approval (EA) conditions develop a culture of safety and health within the project environment by promoting the aims and benefits of proactive safety and health interventions;

Conduct effective control, management and follow up of incidents; and

Advise and evaluate contractors on compliance to the approved safety plan and ensure that the Safety, Health and Environmental standards are being achieved

People management

Ensure that there are sufficient execution capabilities within the Project to ensure successful implementation.

Provide direction and management to the project team

Qualification and Experience:

A four-year bachelor’s degree or similar in the built environment (Civil, Construction Management, QS or Architectural)

Preferably a postgraduate degree in Construction Project Management

Project management and professional accreditation with a SACPCMP / PMI / Axelos / PMSA is required or candidate must be in the process or eligible to be registered.

5 years’ experience in construction projects/built environment as a project manager

Must be able to manage financial budgets

Proven track record in managing huge construction projects/built environment in various different disciplines

The type of personality that will excel in our team:

High integrity, meets all commitments and promises

Team-player, builds strong and cohesive relationships with diverse stakeholders across all levels of seniority

Customer- orientated, drives value for internal customers by delivering the best possible outcomes

Ownership – takes pride in always delivering work of the highest standard

Desired Skills:

MS Office

NEC

JBC

PMBOK

Primavera

Analytical

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

We are a project management services company based in Cape Town,specialising in the management of engineering and construction projects in the power generation industry.

