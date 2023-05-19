Qlik Sense Developer (Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a Qlik Sense Developer, you’ll be part of the product development team. You will work with our data and business analysts to help them get answers from the data that they have available to them. You will collaborate with other developers on new projects in order to develop solutions that meet the needs of all stakeholders within QuickBooks.

Qualifications

Qlik Sense/QlikView certification will be advantageous.

Bachelor’s degree (BE/B.TECH) in Computer Science, MIS, or related qualification

A master’s degree is always helpful.

General information management and reporting

Advanced SQL (5 years’ experience) and RDMS knowledge, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning and troubleshooting, etc.

5 years Extensive experience in the financial industry working with financial data relating to General Ledger, Income statements and related master data.

Experienced with Qlik Sense products (QlikView and SQL Server) required.

Extensive experience in gathering customer requirements, translating those requirements into dashboard, and reporting specification, developing, and facilitating the testing of the developed Qlik sense application and requesting deployment.

Advanced SQL (knowledge of SQL scripting)

Financial Data (Extensive experience working with financial data relating to General ledger, Income Statements, and related master data)

Qlik Sense/ QlikView experience row (Hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense/ QlikView)

Five years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense/ QlikView

Data extraction, transformation, and modelling

Experience in Qlik Sense GUI development and visualization best practices, shell scripting, web, and HTML integration

Knowledge of connecting Qlik with various data source, using Single Configurator, Extension/Widget/Mashup editor etc.

Report/Dashboard/Mashup development – Strong Data Reporting and Visualization experience

Development of User Develop Report (UDR’s) would be advantageous to develop in the front-end unique customer views.

Requirements

Qlik Sense/BI professional with thorough knowledge of scripting, data source integration and advanced GUI development in Qlik Sense to develop financial data models and applications covering areas such General Ledger, Income Statement and Supplementary data considering various financial measures.

Development of User Defined Reports (UDR’s) in the front-end would be advantageous.

?Gain user requirements and translating it into a Minimal Viable Product, with subsequent development of enhancements.

Deliver the technical insights and interpret the data reports to the clients.

Serve customer in realizing applicable business visualization requirements.

Consults with and support user community in understanding and applying Qlik Sense applications.

Work collaboratively with the project teams and other technical and business groups to develop, deploy, document, and maintain Qlik Sense applications and services on large enterprise systems.

Coaching and mentoring of internal resources that develop own Qlik Sense applications of use developed applications to gain the best value.

Comprehend and translate complex and advanced functional, technical, and business requirements into executable architectural designs.

Creating and maintaining technical documentation

Advocate for the BI tool and drive positive change management and user adoption throughout the organization.

Creation of dashboards which contains data model (Snowflake or Star schema) as per requirement and wherein Data is extracted from various Sources systems viz SQL Server, Oracle, Excel file and other.

Desired Skills:

Qlik Sense

QlikView

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position