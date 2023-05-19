RPG Developer

DescriptionThe company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users

Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered

Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines

Required to stay abreast of industry standards

Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results

Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done

Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff

Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements

Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility

Required to do standby on occasion

Required to do production support on occasion

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Qualifications and Skills

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma

Minimum 3-5 years IT experience

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)

Embedded SQL

Experience using IBM Rational IDE

Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.

Proficient in SQL400

CLLE

Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)

Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)

Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good documentation skills.

Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

Desired Skills:

IBM

RPG

