RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 19, 2023

DescriptionThe company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users
  • Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered
  • Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines
  • Required to stay abreast of industry standards
  • Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results
  • Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done
  • Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff
  • Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements
  • Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility
  • Required to do standby on occasion
  • Required to do production support on occasion
  • Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Qualifications and Skills

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma
  • Minimum 3-5 years IT experience
  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
  • Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)
  • Embedded SQL
  • Experience using IBM Rational IDE
  • Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.
  • Proficient in SQL400
  • CLLE
  • Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)
  • Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)
  • Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Good documentation skills.
  • Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

Desired Skills:

  • IBM
  • RPG

Learn more/Apply for this position