RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

DescriptionThe company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users
- Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered
- Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines
- Required to stay abreast of industry standards
- Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results
- Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done
- Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff
- Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility
- Required to do standby on occasion
- Required to do production support on occasion
- Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification
Qualifications and Skills
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma
- Minimum 3-5 years IT experience
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)
- Embedded SQL
- Experience using IBM Rational IDE
- Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.
- Proficient in SQL400
- CLLE
- Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)
- Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)
- Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good documentation skills.
- Ability to liaise with users at all levels.
Desired Skills:
- IBM
- RPG