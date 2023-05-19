SAP Consultant

Make recommendations to optimise SAP Material Management processes, policies and procedures.

Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks including policies, procedures, processes and standards.

Identify suitable solutions to new and existing business requirements (changes and projects), and ensure effective resolution of problems and incidents

Produce portfolio and status reporting in a timely manner and aligned to the agreed communications plan for all relevant stakeholders

Update and maintain known error database, knowledge base, configuration database as well as testing and training material, and implement a continuous improvement plan to improve the portfolio solutions.

Effectively manage and develop self to deliver on agreed individual and team objectives

Desired Skills:

SAP MATERIAL MANAGEMENT

SAP FUNCTIONAL CONSULTANT

.IT GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORKS

ERROR DATABASE

CONFIGURATION DATABASE

KNOWLEDGE BASE

