Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a waste Management Company, has contract vacancies for various Senior Project Managers, to plan, mobilize, and execute an ICT Project in line with the Company’s project management lifestyle, standards, and principles. Also to take accountability for the quality of the deliverables produced by the Project team Members.
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A SENIOR ROLE – PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS.
At least 7 years experience in Protect Management with 5 years in managing larger ICT projects:
- A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2);
- A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban)
A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems
Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter
Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.
Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.
Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers
Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.
Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers
Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary
Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners
Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles
Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans
Good project-management skills
Good team-leadership skills
Good interpersonal skills
Good networking skills
Good communication and presentation skills
Good workshop-facilitation skills
Good meetings-management skills
Good analytical skills
General business acumen; commercial awareness
Professional credibility with sponsors/stakeholders
Team orientation
Leadership capability, ability to motivate others towards performance.
Ability to establish and maintain a sense of discipline
Intelligent
Self starter; resourceful
Self confidence and influence
Bias for action; drive
Attention to detail
Resilience
