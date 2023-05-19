Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a waste Management Company, has contract vacancies for various Senior Project Managers, to plan, mobilize, and execute an ICT Project in line with the Company’s project management lifestyle, standards, and principles. Also to take accountability for the quality of the deliverables produced by the Project team Members.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A SENIOR ROLE – PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS.

At least 7 years experience in Protect Management with 5 years in managing larger ICT projects:



A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2);

A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban)

A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems

Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter

Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.

Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.

Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers

Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.

Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers

Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary

Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners

Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles

Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans

Good project-management skills

Good team-leadership skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good networking skills

Good communication and presentation skills

Good workshop-facilitation skills

Good meetings-management skills

Good analytical skills

General business acumen; commercial awareness

Professional credibility with sponsors/stakeholders

Team orientation

Leadership capability, ability to motivate others towards performance.

Ability to establish and maintain a sense of discipline

Intelligent

Self starter; resourceful

Self confidence and influence

Bias for action; drive

Attention to detail

Resilience

Desired Skills:

Good project-management skills

Good team-leadership skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good networking skills

Good communication and presentation skills

Good workshop-facilitation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position