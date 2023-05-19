Senior Software Engineer

The Opportunity:

The Company is currently seeking to hire an Analyst Programmer. This is a nationally based rolethat forms part of the Company Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is todefine, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement ofbusiness requirements. This includes coding, testing and analyzing software [URL Removed]

This Role, You will Get To:

-Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations ofalternative solutions.

– Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications andconduct unit testing.

–

– Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of [URL Removed] the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring toensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance and guidance to SeniorProgrammers.

– Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line DevelopmentTeam Support.

– Contribute to the company’s Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-ToGuides).

– Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/orprocesses.

– Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, DesignRetrospectives and Reviews).

– What You Will Need To Succeed:A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years experience in asimilar [URL Removed] will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

– Docker

– Java

– CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)

– Maven

– Patterns

– Relational Databases

– SQL

– Source Control – Git

– Spring Boot

– UML

– Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

– Webservices (Soap and Rest)

– XML

Experience in the following will be advantageous

ANT

Html

jQuery

Kubernetes

Object Databases

XSL

XSL:fo

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A banking Industry

