Server Engineer Vodacom/BCX – Gauteng Midrand

One of our large Telecommunications companies is seeking a Server Engineer for a 12 month contract!

Onsite.

The incumbent will be responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues and implementing integrations that meet customer needs.

To manage and support customer technical solutions and provides general technical support on customer systems under guidance of technical specialists.

Research new products needed for the franchise domain infrastructure

Propose and negotiate with customer new solutions

Be second in charge to the line manager

Manage the services

Manage the staff when the manager is not available

Design tools for managing the infrastructure and programmed clean & re-usable simple codes.

Develop codes for extensive test coverage, performed continuous deployment in a professional software engineering environment.

Work on various platforms with different programming languages and supported the production cluster management system.

Configure server images, optimized the task performance in correspondence with the engineers

Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.

Provide guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact and costs vs. benefits,

Create and share their operational requirements and development forecasts to allow for timely and accurate planning of projects.

Responsible for developing and building IT solutions, install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators and perform script maintenance and updates.

Build automated deployments using configuration management technology. Deploy new modules and upgrades and complete fixes within the production environment.

Ensure modules are ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.

Perform routine application maintenance tasks. Accomplish via strategy-building techniques.

Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.

Qualifications / Experience

3 year degree / diploma (NQF 6)

Or

Grade 12 with 7 years’ experience

5 years’ server engineering experience with exposure to the below toolsets

Alternatively, if Grade 12 with 7 years server engineering experience in the below toolsets

Must have experience in the following: Cloud Technology, CI/CD Pipelines, PowerShell and Bash script, Automation concepts, OS Patching, Basic understanding of Databases, Infrastructure Monitoring, Linux, Windows Server, Kubernetes & Containers, Active Directory, Samba and Zimbra Administration, Hypervisors. Basic network troubleshooting. Proxy understanding. Vulnerabilities scanning tools, Anti-virus Administration. Python plus

Desired Skills:

Python

OS Patching

AWS certification

